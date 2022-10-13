PotCoin (POT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $206.00

PotCoin (POT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. PotCoin has a market cap of $749,926.83 and $206.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00265276 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001279 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003825 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005237 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016598 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin (POT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate POT through the process of mining. PotCoin has a current supply of 227,757,254.01987883. The last known price of PotCoin is 0.00362612 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.potcoin.com/.”

