Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the September 15th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of Porsche Automobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 273,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

