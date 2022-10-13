Polymath Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $236.99 million and $12.66 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00271333 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

