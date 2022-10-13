Polygon Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003898 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $6.36 billion and approximately $268.36 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polygon

Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a cryptocurrency . Polygon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,734,317,475.28493 in circulation. The last known price of Polygon is 0.76242611 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 499 active market(s) with $202,570,265.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.technology/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

