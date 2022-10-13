Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $380.50

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 380.50 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 1,840 ($22.23), with a volume of 200590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,850 ($22.35).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,018.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,002.49.

Insider Activity

In other Polar Capital Technology Trust news, insider Jane Pearce acquired 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,108 ($25.47) per share, with a total value of £7,630.96 ($9,220.59). In other Polar Capital Technology Trust news, insider Catherine Cripps acquired 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,075 ($25.07) per share, with a total value of £9,980.75 ($12,059.87). Also, insider Jane Pearce bought 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,108 ($25.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,630.96 ($9,220.59).

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

