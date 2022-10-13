Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $131.80

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131.80 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 133.60 ($1.61), with a volume of 1103243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.60 ($1.63).

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.13. The company has a market capitalization of £437.90 million and a P/E ratio of 460.69.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

