Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.30

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

