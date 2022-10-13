Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.30

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.