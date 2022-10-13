PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PointsBet stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. PointsBet has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

