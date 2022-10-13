PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America raised PLDT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
PLDT Stock Performance
Shares of PLDT stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,733. PLDT has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39.
PLDT Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
