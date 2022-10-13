Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Down 79.0% in September

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the September 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.0 days.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance
Shares of PAZRF stock remained flat at $2.92 on Wednesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.
About Plaza Retail REIT
