Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Down 79.0% in September

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the September 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.0 days.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PAZRF stock remained flat at $2.92 on Wednesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

