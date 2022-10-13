Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.25

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 8429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.44 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 11.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Playtika by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

