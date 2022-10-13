Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners downgraded Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. 68,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,737. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.36. Playtika has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.44 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,540,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48,943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,243 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,155,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,989,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.