PlayDapp (PLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.55 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $87.56 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp (PLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. PlayDapp has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 488,229,678 in circulation. The last known price of PlayDapp is 0.29839481 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,913,136.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playdapp.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.