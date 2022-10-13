PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.20.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.75. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.