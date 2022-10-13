Piper Sandler Lowers Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $62.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,382 in the last three months. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

