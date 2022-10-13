Piper Sandler Cuts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $110.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

Westlake Trading Up 0.2 %

WLK opened at $88.17 on Monday. Westlake has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.50.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 300,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Read More

