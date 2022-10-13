Piper Sandler Cuts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $250.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.27.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 1.3 %

SYK opened at $208.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.