Piper Sandler Cuts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $62.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $48.96 on Monday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.