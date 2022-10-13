Piper Sandler Boosts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $74.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,109. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,519,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

