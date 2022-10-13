Piper Sandler Boosts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $74.00

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,109. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,519,000.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.