Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 66,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 36,064 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 356,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 27,024 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,189. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

