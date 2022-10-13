Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1,782.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202,403 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.19% of Pinterest worth $23,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 117.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 72.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 524,424 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 65.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 52.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,454 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

PINS opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

