Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $62.08. 43,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,892. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,821,000 after purchasing an additional 648,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after buying an additional 989,421 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

