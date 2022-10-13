Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,306 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,588,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Okta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,348,000 after acquiring an additional 89,070 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,697,000 after acquiring an additional 248,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $240,716,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.54.

Okta Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

