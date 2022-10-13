Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP traded up $4.29 on Wednesday, reaching $87.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,753. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

