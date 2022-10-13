Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 743,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,279. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

