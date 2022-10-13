Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 114.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $79,143,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone stock traded up $32.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,277.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,649.59 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,192.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,121.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

