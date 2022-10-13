Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 5,345 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.20. 440,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.38 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

