Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $33.01 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $33,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $6.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $403.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,833. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.21 and a 200-day moving average of $427.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.31.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

