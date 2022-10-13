Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $24.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.40 on Thursday, hitting $214.93. 139,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,474. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.33 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.15 and a 200 day moving average of $243.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.