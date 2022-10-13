Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after buying an additional 1,616,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after buying an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

Shares of DLR traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 67,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

