Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

