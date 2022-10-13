Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 545 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TI Trust Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $10.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $420.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,256. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.15. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

