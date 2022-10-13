Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 21,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,887. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,437,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,829 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,983,000. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,335,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,974,000 after purchasing an additional 724,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
