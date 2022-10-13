Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 21,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,887. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,437,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,829 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,983,000. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,335,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,974,000 after purchasing an additional 724,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride



Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.



