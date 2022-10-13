Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBAXW traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,909. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

