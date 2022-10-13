Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Phillips 66 by 9.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 131,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $93.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

