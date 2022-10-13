Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 124,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,920. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

