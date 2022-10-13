Philcoin (PHL) Price Reaches $0.0366 on Major Exchanges

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $51,814.00 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin (PHL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Philcoin has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Philcoin is 0.0382553 USD and is up 6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $61,448.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://philcoin.io.”

