Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $9.46

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $9.84. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Pharming Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

