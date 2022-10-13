Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading Down 0.2%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €126.00 ($128.57) and last traded at €127.00 ($129.59). 4,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €127.20 ($129.80).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($135.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €133.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €149.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

