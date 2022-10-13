Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEYUF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS PEYUF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,827. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.