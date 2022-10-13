Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBR. Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,578,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $290,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,679,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 617,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

