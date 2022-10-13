Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 754.5% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Petrofac Stock Down 7.9 %

POFCY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cheuvreux lowered Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.