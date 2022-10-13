Persistence Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $282,204.00 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $80.58 million and approximately $282,204.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 152,061,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,161,534 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Persistence has a current supply of 151,969,300.502514 with 129,069,307.385456 in circulation. The last known price of Persistence is 0.63923692 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $308,402.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://persistence.one.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

