Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.63

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.63 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 2,650 ($32.02), with a volume of 136133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,650 ($32.02).

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 263.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,756.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,675.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.90, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 10.13.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.22%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

