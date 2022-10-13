Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775,123 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.78% of Rockwell Medical worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period.

RMTI remained flat at $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,364. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.32. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

