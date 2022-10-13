Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,000 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.32% of Aspen Group worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Group to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Aspen Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,958. Aspen Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

