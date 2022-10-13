Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Augmedix were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUGX. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Augmedix by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 909,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 131,708 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Augmedix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Augmedix from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Augmedix Stock Performance

AUGX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 18,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,347. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.08% and a negative net margin of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Augmedix Profile

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.