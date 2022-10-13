Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,375 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of UpHealth worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPH. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $1,681,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares during the period.

NYSE UPH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.27. UpHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. UpHealth had a negative net margin of 204.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UpHealth, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on UPH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

