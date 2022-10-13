Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. QuickLogic makes up 2.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.3% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuickLogic Price Performance

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $126,405.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.66. QuickLogic Co. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. Equities analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

QuickLogic Profile

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.