Perkins Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Exagen accounts for about 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Exagen worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Exagen by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth $231,056,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 990,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 168,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Exagen Stock Performance

Exagen stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 50,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.23). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 47.85% and a negative net margin of 85.36%. The company had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exagen

(Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.